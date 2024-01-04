Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 626,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

