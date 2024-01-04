Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBK traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.49. 77,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,919. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $222.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

