Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,728. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

