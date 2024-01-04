Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $31.28 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VUG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.24 and its 200-day moving average is $286.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

