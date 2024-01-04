Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $39.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,223 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VOO stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $432.74. 1,441,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,128. The stock has a market cap of $346.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $438.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.