Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $9.27 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.66. 159,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,592. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average of $196.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

