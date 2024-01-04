Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $947,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 223,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $570.09. The company had a trading volume of 693,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,437. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $592.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.