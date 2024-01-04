Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,835. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

