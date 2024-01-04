Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 225,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 537,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,380. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

