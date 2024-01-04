Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $1.17 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 2,638,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

