Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $1.44 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.65. 538,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,733. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

