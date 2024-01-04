Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $986,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PEG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.00. 668,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,786. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

