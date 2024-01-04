Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,160 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 1,302,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

