Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816,462. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

