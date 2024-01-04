Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $130,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.81. 2,824,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,420. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.