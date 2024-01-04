Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 524,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,461,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

