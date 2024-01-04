Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 377 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.40. 283,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,310. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $129.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.60.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

