Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 4,009 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.78. 360,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

