Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 211,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

