Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 106 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3,968.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $479.44. 217,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.17. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

