Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 12,428 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $229.16. 181,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,868. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

