Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 135 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 74.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 747,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,000. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

