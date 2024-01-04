Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 13,923 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

