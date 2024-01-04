Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 14,820 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,200. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

