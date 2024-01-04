Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 159,354 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.36. 763,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,088. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

