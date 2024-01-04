Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,633 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.35. 2,950,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

