Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 201,440 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,440 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,552. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

