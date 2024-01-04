Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 2,022 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,795,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 916,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $77.45.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

