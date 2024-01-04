Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 3,730 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. 4,807,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,114,186. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

