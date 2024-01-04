Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 377 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,159. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.60.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

