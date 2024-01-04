Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 4,652 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Workday were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.82. 340,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.18. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.83. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,118.38, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,152 shares of company stock valued at $31,838,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

