Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 52,781 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,305. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

