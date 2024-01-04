Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 55,503 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,115. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

