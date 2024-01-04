Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.40. 310,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $208.49 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

