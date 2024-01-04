Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.16. 163,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,523. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

