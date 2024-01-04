Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,472 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 275,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

