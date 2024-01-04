Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

