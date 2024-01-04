Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Down 3.6 %

HRB stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

