Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

