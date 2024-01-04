Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122,388 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,388 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 660.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 303,142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 148,564 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $3,585,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 786.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $204.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

