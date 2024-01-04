Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,344 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

TD stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $114.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

