Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.