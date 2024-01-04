Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.61. 1,495,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,461,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $33,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 307,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,210. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

