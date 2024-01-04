Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.91

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $2.99. Super Group shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 12,182 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Super Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Super Group

Super Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Super Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,864,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,748,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,657,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.