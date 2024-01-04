Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.26 and last traded at C$9.28. Approximately 305,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 302,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.78.

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.18). Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of C$531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.6164122 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

