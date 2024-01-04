Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 833,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.