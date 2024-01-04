T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $881,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.6% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.08 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07. The firm has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

