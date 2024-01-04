Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.3 %

TTWO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 99,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.