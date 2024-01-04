Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lowered by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 128,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.40. The company had a trading volume of 610,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

