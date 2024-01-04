TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,762.50 ($35.18) and last traded at GBX 2,775 ($35.34). Approximately 24,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 57,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,830 ($36.04).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,766.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,713.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thymios Kiriakopoulos acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,729 ($34.75) per share, for a total transaction of £81,870 ($104,253.15). Company insiders own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

See Also

